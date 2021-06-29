QUINCY, Ill. -- 21 Hannibal Hurricane swimmers competed in the 27th annual Firecracker Classic on Saturday, which was hosted by Sheridan Swim & Fitness Club.
The meet drew 25 teams from across Illinois and Missouri. 12 Hurricane swimmers placed top-eight in their events, with seven swimmers earning top-three finishes.
Earning swimmer of the meet for the Hurricane girls was 10-year-old Audra St. Juliana, who averaged 23% improvement in her six events.
St. Juliana competed in an additional four events for the first time and had six top-16 finishes. Three of St. Juliana’s swims earned her qualifying times to the LC championship meet at the end of July.
Ten-year-old Collin Steinman led the way for the Hurricane boys with his seven time drops and three new event swims. Steinman averaged 13% improvement in his swims.
The Hannibal gargantuan swim award was earned by 11-year-old Brooke Hess with her 28 and 22-second improvements in the 100-back and 100-fly, respectively. Hess’s 50 free swim earned her a swim at LC Champs.
Other Hurricane swimmers earning their first qualifying times include Gabriel Foster and Emily Groth.
Top scorer for the Hurricanes was 8-year-old Macie Tuter with 52 points and an event win in the 100-breast.
In the 13-14 girls’ division, Nora Wiley led with 51 points followed by Olivia Johnson with 50 points.
Audrey Noland led the 15 & Over division with 48 points, followed by Ainsley Bennett with 47 points.
Atticus Sternke led the boys with a win in the 13-14 division 800-free with 44 team points.
Over the weekend 11 Hurricane team records were broken, including four new 800 records. Those record breakers included Scarlett Sternke in the 11-12 girls (11:21.29), Atticus Sternke in the 13-14 boys (9:31.04), Maddy Johnson in the 15 & Over (10:16.43) and Mahdi Behniaye in the 15 & Over (10:06.53).
In the 13-14 division, Olivia Johnson won the 200-IM and captured the 100-breast (1:22.97) and 200-breast (2:59.74) records.
For the 15 and over division, Gabe Foster earned the Hannibal 400-free record with a time of 4:54.11, while Audrey Noland set the 100-breast record (1:24.31).
Lastly, Ainsley Bennett set 15 & Over records in the 200-free (2:16.20), 400-free (4:47.10), and 200-IM (2:33.05).