HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Hurricanes swim team hosted SST at a dual on Sunday at the YMCA of Hannibal.
Ross Steinman was named Swimmer of the Meet in the March 7 dual against Sheridan.
“Coach Johnson is excited by the swimmers commitment, even with limited opportunities to compete to prior season,” said HHST coordinator Renee Bennett. “They have been great about trying new events and showed huge improvements from the start of the season.”
Josie Crose won the girls 6&U events in the 25-yard back, 25-yard breaststroke and 25-yard free.
Arden Tierney won the boys 6&U events in the 25-yard back, 25-yard breaststroke and the 25-yard free.
Among the winners in the girls 7-8 division included Macie Tuter in the 25-yard back and 25-yard breaststroke, Laundry Viehmann in the 25-yard fly and Felicity O’Neill in the 25-yard free.
Among the winners in the boys 7-8 division included Chase Dolieslager in the 25-yard breaststroke, Declan Tierney in the 25-yard free and 25-yard back, Luke McAdams in the 100-yard free and Ross Steinman in the 25-yard fly.
Among the winners in the girls 9-10 division included Everleigh Spake in the 100-yard back, 50-yard free and 100-yard free, Aubrey Bradfield in the 100-yard IM and Audra St. Juliana in the 50-yard back and 50-yard fly.
Among the winners in the boys 9-10 division included Ethan Steinkamp in the 50-yard free, 100-yard back and 100-yard free, Joel Williams in the 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard back and 100-yard IM and Thatcher Johnson in the 200-yard IM and 50-yard fly.
Among the winners in the girls 11-12 division included Allie Hirtzel in the 200-yard back, Scarlett Sternke in the 50-yard back and 1000-yard free, Sydney Hibbard in the 50-yard fly, Jordan Puterbaugh in the 200-yard IM, Olivia Johnson in the 400-yard IM, 100-yard breaststroke and 50-yard free, Kiera Dolieslager in the 100-yard free and Zoe Winsel in the 200-yard breaststroke.
Among the winners in the boys 11-12 division included Caleb Williams in the 50-yard free, 50-yard back, 50-yard fly and 50-yard breaststroke, Corbin Blackford in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard fly and Cooper Crose in the 100-yard free and 100-yard back.
Among the winners in the girls 13-14 division included Sarah Knickerbocker in the 200-yard back and 100-yard free, Nora Wiley in the 200-yard free, Abby Lewton in the 50-yard free, 100-yard back and 100-yard fly, Mobina Behniay in the 200-yard IM and 200-yard breaststroke, Alana Lemon in the 100-yard breaststroke and Emily Groth in the 1000-yard free.
Among the winners in the boys 13-14 division included Jack Briscoe int he 1000-yard free, Atticus Sternke in the 50-yard free, Mahdi Behniaye in the 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard fly and Devin Bradfield in the 100-yard free and 100-yard back.
Among the winners in the girls 15-21 division included Brooklyn Biggs in the 100-yard back and 100-yard free and Audrey Noland in the 400-yard IM, 50-yard free and 100-yard breaststroke.
Among the winners in the boys 15-21 division included Miles McIntyre in the 50-yard free and Dawson Behl in the 100-yard back.