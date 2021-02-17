COLUMBIA, Mo. — On Jan. 30-31, the Hannibal Hurricanes began competing outside of home pool, with five Hurricanes girls competed in the Tiger Invite in Columbia.
Earning Hurricane swimmer of the meet was Audrey Noland, who swam seven out of eight personal bests, while capturing three new Hurricane team records in the 15 & over age group in the 100-breast (1:11.79), 400-IM (4:49.49) and 1,000-free (11:25.09). Noland earned 2 AA times in the 50 and 100-free events.
Nora Wiley and Olivia Johnson swam personal best as well, with Wiley earning 2 AA times. Johnson set two new Hurricane records in the 50-breast stroke (33.19) and 200-breast stroke (2:36.63), while earning 3 AAA times in the 11-12 year old age group.
On Feb. 12-14, 2021, seven Hurricane swimmers competed in the Parkway Valentine’s Day Invite.
Fourteen year-old Atticus Sternke received the Hurricane swimmer of the meet honors by achieving 100% personal records (PRs) in 9 events.
Sternke captured 4 AAA times and 2 AA times and broke the 5-minute barrier in the 500-free with a time of 4:57.77. Four new Hannibal records were set by Sternke in the 200-free (1:51.15) and 500-frees, 200-breast (2:23.99) and 200-IM (2:05.62).
Ainsley Bennett earned a AAA and sectional cut in the 200-free (1:57.05). Mahdi Behniaye in the 13-14 year old age group broke the two-minute mark in his 200-free (1:56.51) earning a AA time.
In the 13-14 year old girls’ division, Maddy Johnson swam the 50-free with a time of 25.55, earning a new AAA time. Wiley earned 2 AA times in the 200 back and 200 IM and swam 64% PRs.
Johnson captured the 11-12 high point award for the meet with personal best in six of 10 events. Johnson earned AAA times in the 100-IM and 200-IM, and also set a new Hurricane record in the 100-breast (1:14.15).
Lastly, in the 15 & Over age group, Noland earned high point for the meet with 89% personal best swims. Noland lowered her 400-IM swim from her previous meet to a 4:43.49 and earned a new Hurricanes record in the 200-breast 2:33.9.