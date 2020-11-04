HANNIBAL — The No. 2 Hannibal Pirates will head into their District 4 Class 4 semifinal game against No. 3 Mexico on Friday with uncertainty at the quarterback position.
Pirates junior quarterback Courtland Watson injured his foot during the Oct. 9 loss to Moberly and has not played since then. It will be a game time decision on if Watson plays this week against Mexico.
“We would like for Courtland to play, but it has a lot to do on (his foot),” said Hannibal head coach Quentin Hamner. “He’s got a bad foot, plain and simple. He may try to play through, but we are not anticipating him playing.”
Hannibal has started Aneyas Williams in Watson’s place the final two regular season games of the season and would get the nod if Watson is unable to go. Senior Joey Worthington filled in for Watson during the second half of the Moberly game, and is No. 3 on the depth chart.
The Pirates will look to rely on the running game, and give the Bulldogs a heavy dose of senior running back Damien French.
“We are trying to do different things on running the ball,” Hamner said. “If Courtland does have a chance to play, it minimizes his balance in the backfield.”
Mexico is dealing with the same injury problems at quarterback as Hannibal is. With Bulldogs senior quarterback Ty Prince out, sophomore Ty Sims started in his place in last week’s district quarterfinal win over Fulton.
The Bulldogs are fresh off a win over Fulton, scoring 59 points. It was Mexico’s second highest scoring game this season, with the Bulldogs scoring 60 points against Orchard Farm.
Mexico relies on its running game, led by Dante Billups and Michael White.
“They try to establish the line of scrimmage like nobody we play besides Moberly,” Hamner said. “I think all three of our teams are very physical up front. I think that’s their identiy and who they want to be.”
Hamner said he wants to find a way to win and move on to the district final.
“They are going to try to limit the possessions for us offensively,” Hamner said. “It’s going to come down to either we exploit our opportunities or we are going to be in a dogfight.”
Hannibal is coming off a bye week and loss the regular season finale to Battle.
Hamner said Watson’s injury has played a role in the two losses.
“Anytime we have ever had backup quarterbacks in the past, it’s been tough,” Hamner said. “Just because they don’t have the eight or nine months of preparation. We rep them, but it’s just different.”
During practice this week, Hamner has had the team working on situational football.
This will be the second time these two teams met, with Hannibal defeating Mexico 34-13 on Sept. 25.
Friday’s game will also be at Porter Stadium, and Hamner said the players like playing at home.
“It will be a good football game,” Hamner said. “It depends on who’s going to limit the turnovers and mistakes.”