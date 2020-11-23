HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls basketball team set a goal to win the Clarence Cannon Conference and to get in position for the district championship for the 2020-21 season.
Last season’s team finished with a 17-9 record, but fell to Warrenton in the second round of the Class 4 District 8 Tournament after a bye week.
“Last year’s postseason was a let down for sure,” said Hannibal head coach Evan Cerven. “I need to make sure that we are ready for the tough games that always come about in the district tournament.”
Two seasons ago, the Lady Pirates did advance to the district title game, only to lose to St. Francis Borgia.
Hannibal will look to seniors such as Sydney Hart, Allie Hull, Elizabeth Locke and Baylee Zeiger for leadership this season.
“These kids have already stepped up in practice with setting the tone when it comes to effort and intensity,” Cerven said. “They also do a great job of making our JV and freshman feel a part of the program.”
Cerven has not named a starting lineup this season, but said he will be leaning on the senior guards and junior post players.
“These kids have been in our program, but some have received little to no varsity time,” Cerven said. “I’m excited to see who will step up to the challenge.”
The coaching staff is having the team work on effective communication on both sides of the ball, while being fundamentally sound defensively.
Cerven said it is a tough choice to say who is best defensive player is.
“We have guards that get out in the passing lanes and pressure the ball,” Cerven said. “And we also have posts that are getting rebounds and taking charges.”
Hannibal will rely on several different players to carry the offense.
“Our sets will not be geared towards one person,” Cerven said. “Our goal this year is to get multiple players started early, inside the paint and outside the perimeter.”
Like other teams, Hannibal may have to deal with last-minute, virus-related cancellations this season.
Cerven said his team is focusing on the moment.
“We know that when we show up for practice or a game, we can control our effort and intensity at that instance,” Cerven said. “Everything else is out of our control. So we focus on our time together adn how we can improve in the days we are given to compete.”