HANNIBAL -- Setter Nora Hark and outside hitter Kate Maune have epitomized Hannibal volleyball over the past four seasons.
In the regular season finale, Hannibal recognized its two seniors for their contributions to the program.
"They've been with our program (since) middle school and I coached them down there," said Hannibal head coach Megan Phillips. "Just to watch them develop as players and as people has been phenomenal as a coach."
Hannibal swept conference foe Mexico in three straight sets (25-23, 25-18, 25-10) to cap off senior night.
The Lady Pirates clinched the North Central Missouri Conference crown during Thursday's win over Fulton and only have one more game left until the district tournament begins.
"Any time we can get a good win over a conference team is good," Phillips said. "We had won conference outright anyway, but it is good to get another conference win under our belt."
Phillips added that Hannibal is focused heading into the Class 4 District 4 Tournament.
"We're just really making sure that we are all 100% healthy," Phillips said. "Going into the districts with the mindset that we have the potential to go really far this year. We just have to step up and play as a team."
Maune had two kills and nine digs.
Hark had 10 kills, 11 digs and 15 assists.
"Nora was phenomenal for us tonight," Phillips said.
Sophomore outside hitter Abbie Martin had eight kills, three aces and a team-high 14 digs.
Junior libero Lexi Wheelan had nine digs.
Junior setter Ashlyn Hess had a team-high 18 assists.
Sophomore middle blocker Emilia Bates had three kills and one block.
Sophomore outside hitter Mariah Mayfield had seven kills and one ace.
Junior middle blocker Courtney Locke had six kills and one ace.
"Courtney is always big at the net for us," Phillips said. "Just always getting touches on blocks. When she's out there, our mental capacity on the floor is huge."
The Hannibal junior varsity team won in two sets (25-9, 25-16). Malia Stolte had 10 assists and one ace, while Ava Turner had six kills and three aces.
Hannibal (18-10-1) will play at Kirksville (7-18-1) in the regular season finale on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The Lady Pirates will open up the Class 4 District 4 Tournament on Thursday against Ft. Zumwalt East (6-21) at 6:30 p.m. at Ft. Zumwalt East High School.
"I've watched a lot of film and I know the girls have watched film on Fort Zumwalt East," Phillips said. "They have some good hitters and a decent block up front. We are planning a practice for Wednesday because we only have one practice before we go into districts."
