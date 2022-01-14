HANNIBAL -- This past season, Hannibal had one of its best performances in the Pirates 126-year history.
The Pirates recorded its eighth undefeated regular season in 2021 and advanced to the state title game for only the second time in program history. Hannibal finished with an overall record of 13-1 this season.
It was quite a ride for Hannibal fans and the team recognized its players and coaches at a banquet held at the Rialto on Thursday evening.
Hannibal sophomore Aneyas Williams was awarded team MVP for his contributions as a running back, wide receiver, defensive back, punter and kick returner.
Williams set several single-season school records this season, including pass receptions (63), receiving yards (1,297), receiving touchdowns (24), all-purpose touchdowns (47), most points (284) and highest average per punt (42.9). He also set career records in passes caught (100), receiving yards (2,010) and touchdown catches (37).
Pirates senior quarterback Courtland Watson was awarded Offensive Player of the Year.
Watson set school career records in passes attempted (505), passes completed (295), passing yards (4,825), touchdown passes (65) and completion percentage (58.4%). He also set single-season records in passes completed (109), passing yards (1,988), touchdown passes (35) and completion percentage (63%).
Pirates senior safety Kaiser Greenwell was awarded Defensive Player of the Year
Greenwell led Hannibal with 96 tackles and had two interceptions. He also was a starting tight end who caught 16 passes for 316 yards and six touchdowns.
Hannibal junior Markahl Humphrey and senior Tyler Hardy were awarded co-Special Teams Player of the Year.
Humphrey had 46 tackles, three interceptions, two pass deflections and averaged 28.9 yards per kickoff return. Hardy had 68 tackles, 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and was the long snapper.
Pirates senior left tackle Caden Selle was awarded Offensive Lineman of the Year. Selle was one of three First Team All-State slections for Hannibal, joining Watson and Williams.
Hannibal defensive tackle Brady Zimmerman was awarded Defensive Lineman of the Year. He had 50 overall tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss and 0.5 sacks.
Winning the Pirate Award were junior linebacker Ashton Watts and sophomore defensive end Noah Young.
Tight end/linebacker Dylan Bock was awarded Freshman of the Year after recording 14 tackles, mostly on special teams.
Pirates junior LaPrince Durking and senior Jaydon Burroughs were awarded co-Scout Team Player of the Year.
Selle, Watson, Watts, Briley Cunningham, Ryan Ross and Young were all named to the Academic All-State Team.
Joining Selle, Watson and Williams on the All-State Team were Hardy, A.J. Thomas, Watts, Greenwell and Zimmerman.
Earning All-District selections for Hannibal were Kane Wilson, Humphrey, Rommel Pinner, John Clubine, Hardy, Zimmerman, Greenwell, Watts, Austin Wilhoit, Williams, Thomas, Watson and Selle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.