HANNIBAL — It was a game that featured two elite quarterbacks, two top-notch defenses and explosive playmakers.
Hannibal was able to claw out a 35-26 win over West Plains in the Class 4 state quarterfinals on Friday, but it was not easy.
“(West Plains) has an extremely good defense,” said Hannibal head coach Jeff Gschwender. “They are physical and a lot bigger than we were. I just told the kids to keep your heads up and keep plugging away. We are going to do the stuff that’s been working all year for us and it’s going to pay off.”
The Pirates had a slow start offensively, fumbling twice early in the first quarter and committing costly turnovers.
West Plains defensive end Connor Lair forced one fumble and recovered a second fumble from Hannibal running back A.J. Thomas.
An offsides penalty by Hannibal extended a drive for the Zizzers with Lair scoring a touchdown on a four-yard run to give West Plains a 7-0 lead.
In Hannibal’s next drive, quarterback Courtland Watson threw a 52-yard pass to Kaiser Greenwell to get the Pirates in scoring position. Aneyas Williams came up with a six-yard touchdown run on a fourth down to tie the game at 7-7 after an extra point kick.
West Plains answered right back with quarterback Dagen Kenslow connecting with wide receiver Heston Miller for a touchdown to regain the lead for the Zizzers.
In Hannibal’s next possession, Watson threw a 14-yard touchdown to Williams to tie the game.
Kenslow threw his second touchdown pass of the game in the Zizzers next possession, connecting with Josh Leazer for a 57-yard touchdown pass. West Plains missed the extra point kick, but took a 20-14 lead.
Midway through the second quarter, Markahl Humphrey intercepted a Kenslow pass.
“They were huge,” Williams said about Humphrey’s interception and the defensive play. “That’s just the thing about this team. We’ve got so many guys in different places. It allows us to extend pressure because we manned the outside receivers.”
Humphrey’s interception would later set up a nine-yard touchdown pass from Watson to Williams, which gave Hannibal a 21-20 lead, their first lead of the night.
On a fourth-and-25, Watson was able to connect with Williams on a screen pass, which the sophomore running back to 38 yards for a touchdown to give Hannibal a 28-20 lead in their first drive of the second half.
“The screen was a good play for us all night long,” Williams said. “We ran it a good amount of times. There towards the end, there was a (defender) watching me on the screen. It was just a perfect throw and a great play overall. Tyler (Hardy) made a hell of a block for me and I just did what I do.”
Miller had a 20-yard run in the Zizzers next possession to narrow Hannibal’s lead to 28-26 after a failed two-point conversion.
West Plains had a drive which went deep in Hannibal’s red zone. However, Hannibal came up with a goal line stand to force a field goal, which was blocked by Humphrey.
“Our defense has been stepping up all year long, even when the going gets tough,” Gschwender said. “Our special teams has been huge. Not only in the field position game, but when they make plays like that blocked field goal.”
Watson then connected with Williams for their fourth scoring connection, a 77-yard touchdown. Watson would set a new single-season passing yards record in Friday’s win.
Hannibal (12-0) will play the winner of Saturday’s Class 4 state quarterfinal game between North County and Vashon on Saturday, Nov. 27.
“It feels good (to win),” Gschwender said. “The kids and assistant coaches worked their butts off for this. Now we’ve got another game to win next week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.