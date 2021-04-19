Hannibal holds on to defeat Quincy Notre Dame

QUINCY, Ill. — The Hannibal baseball team crossed the Mississippi River for the first time this season to take on Quincy Notre Dame at Ferd Niemann Jr. Memorial Field on Monday, and the Pirates plundered a 7-5 victory over the Raiders to bring back home.
“This win is huge, especially on a Monday in this weather,” Hannibal coach Ian Hatton said. “We are coming off of winning three out of four last week and we wanted to stay solid defensively on the mound, and we got that and more. I can’t say enough about these guys for keeping in the game, staying together as a unit and just the resolve and the toughness we showed.
“To beat a quality team like that, it’s a great win for us.”
Hannibal took advantage of opportunities when they presented themselves, twice retaking the lead after allowing QND to tie the game. The Pirates (8-2) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with Drake Dudley and Charlie Culp scoring thanks to a couple of errors by the Raiders (1-3), but QND got a run back in the bottom of the first on an RBI double from Tucker Tollerton that brought home Ben Kasparie, who led off the inning with a single.
The Raiders tied the game at 2 with an RBI sacrifice fly from Dalton Miller in the bottom of the third inning, but Hannibal jumped back ahead in the top of the fourth with runs from Aneyas Williams and Tanner VanWinkle off of an RBI single from Chance Lovett and an RBI lineout from Ryan Ross.
QND answered back immediately with two runs in the bottom of the fourth, one off a bases-loaded walk draw from Kasparie and the other on an RBI fielders choice from Tollerton. Hannibal again retook the lead in the top of the fifth thanks to an RBI groundout by Culp, set up by a stolen base and passed ball move up for Dudley, and VanWinkle drove in Culp with an RBI double to make it 6-4 Hannibal.
“We have been punched before, we’ve been knocked down before this year, we’ve been down late in games,” Hatton said of his team’s resilience. “These times when we punch and they punch back and get a couple of runs back, it’s nothing new for us. We have a lot of faith in our guys and are proud of the fact that they continue to stick with it, no matter what happens.”
The Raiders managed to climb back within one with a run scored by Jake Schisler off an RBI single from Kasparie in the bottom of the sixth, but that was as close as they would get. QND stranded runners on second and third base in sixth inning, and in the bottom of the seventh the Raiders had the bases loaded with one out but couldn’t manage a run.
“We were just chasing pitches. We were trying to chase things that weren’t there,” QND coach Ryan Oden said. “I understand those guys have been playing a lot longer than we have, but that’s still not an excuse. Our guys still have to understand they have to have a better approach, and I thought we chased way too many balls there in the dirt.”
Ultimately Hatton thought the experience of the season and the approach at the plate for the Pirates — who out-hit the Raiders 6-5, drew seven walks and only struck out four times — led to the victory.
“Keen at-bats all the way around,” Hatton said. “They did a great job of eliminating the strikeouts, great job of working long counts, putting the pressure on when we had to and getting big swings when we had to.”
VanWinkle finished 2 for 4 at the plate for Hannibal with two RBIs and a run scored, while Dudley was 2 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored. Culp picked up the victory on the mound, throwing two innings of relief with two hits, a run and a walk allowed.
Tollerton was a perfect 3 for 3 a the plate with two RBIs for QND and Kasparie went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ethan Kite took the loss, throwing 2 1/3 innings of relief after taking over for Kasparie in the fifth inning and allowing three hits and three runs while walking five and striking out three.
Hannibal (8-2) will host Mexico (7-6) on Wednesday at 5 p.m. in the Pirates next game.