HANNIBAL — Hannibal starting pitcher Tanner VanWinkle beared down after a difficult first inning to help the Pirates get a hard-earned 4-3 win over Macon on Thursday at Hannibal Veterans Baseball Complex.
VanWinkle earned the win after pitching a complete game with five strikeouts, while allowing seven hits, two walks and two earned runs. He pitched out of a couple of jams and only allowed one run after the first inning.
“The pitching and the defense is what has kept us in it all year,” said Hannibal head coach Ian Hatton. “He’s been doing that on the mound all year. Pitching out of some tough spots against a team that can really swing.”
The Tigers scored two runs off of two hits and two errors in the first inning, with Jacob Nelson singling to drive in Gage Lewis and later scoring on a Hannibal throwing error.
Hannibal responded in the bottom of the first inning. Drake Dudley doubled, stole third base and scored on a wild pitch. Then, Charlie Culp walked and later scored on an Macon error to tie the game at 2-2.
“Very proud of the way that we responded to that,” Hatton said. “Against a good team, it could be easy to kind of lay down a little bit and get discouraged. But our guys are kind of built for this moment when those kind of things happen and we did a great job of limiting (the first) inning to only two for them because they seemed to have something going on there.”
The combination of Dudley and Culp helped give the Pirates their first lead in the third inning. Dudley led off the inning with a single and advanced to third base on a throwing error that allowed Culp to reach base. Then, Keaton Scott hit a sac fly to drive in Dudley to give the Pirates a 3-2 lead.
Dudley finished the game 2-for-3 with a double, stolen base and two runs scored.
“Drake hit the ball hard all night,” Hatton said. “He worked some long counts for sure. The top of the lineup did a great job of keeping pressure on their pitcher and making him throw a lot of pitches.”
Hannibal’s lead did not last for long as the Tigers struck back in the fourth inning. Chrisjen Riekeberg led off the inning with a walk, stole second base and was driven in by a single from Blake Murr to tie the game.
The Pirates re-gained the lead for good in the fifth inning, capitalizing on Macon miscues. Alex Friday reached base on an error to lead off the inning and later scored on another Macon error.
Hatton said it was a huge win to be able to defeat a team like Macon, who are 13-4 for the season.
“Anytime you win a one-run game against anybody, it’s a huge deal because there’s so many at bats, pitches or plays defensively that can change the score one way or another,” Hatton said.
Macon starting pitcher Jakeb Swallow was the losing pitcher after going six innings with eight strikeouts. He allowed three hits, three walks and two earned runs.
Hannibal (12-6) will play Marceline (4-7) in the Palmyra tournament on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
On Saturday, the Pirates will play Palmyra (11-8) at 9 a.m. and Highland (0-14) at 11:30 a.m. to conclude the Palmyra tournament.
“We will go in there tomorrow and get game one under our belt, and hopefully get a win and just keep on moving,” Hatton said. “We had a couple of days of practice and now it’s great to finish out a week with a lot of baseball in a few days.”
Local Baseball Roundup
Palmyra defeated South Shelby 11-1 on the road to win the Clarence Cannon Conference title outright. The Panthers (12-8) will host Hannibal, Marceline and Highland in its home tournament on Friday and Saturday.
Monroe City defeated Louisiana 8-5 on the road behind a complete game four-strikeout performance by starting pitcher Bo Patterson and three hits from Ashton Wallace. The Panthers (5-9) are on a three-game winning streak and will host Van-Far (0-13) on Friday.