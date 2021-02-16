Hannibal hires Gschwender as new head football coach

HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal School District hired Jeff Gschwender as its new varsity football head coach on Tuesday.
Gschwender has 14 years of coaching experience at the high school level. He has been an assistant coach for the Pirates the past six seasons, including the last four as offensive coordinator.
Prior to coming to Hannibal, Gschwender was part of the Bowling Green coaching staff. He served as Bowling Green's head coach during his final three seasons with the Bobcats.
Gschwender teaches business education classes at the Hannibal Career and Technical Center, and also serves as the track and field head coach for the Pirates. Gschwender is married to Laura Gschwender and have three children; Lucas, Ryan and Elise.
On Wednesday at 10 a.m., Gschwender will be formally introduced as Hannibal's head football coach in a press conference at the Board of Education Office on 4650 McMasters Ave.