HANNIBAL — The weather may had been cold but the Hannibal offense was not.
Hannibal set the tone from the start on its way to an 8-0 win over Moberly at Porter Stadium on Thursday, clinching victory in just one half.
“We didn’t want to have a long game here with the cold weather,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “The girls coming out here and playing well and getting us eight goals before half was able to rest us a little bit.”
Just a little over six minutes into the game, Hannibal senior forward Bella Falconer came through with a goal to get things rolling.
Then, Hannibal freshman forward Abbie Martin scored a pair of goals in just over a two-minute period to put the Pirates up 3-0.
Falconer scored her second goal of the night just a few minutes after Martin’s pair of quick goals to give Hannibal a 4-0 lead.
“I just thought the girls moved the ball really well,” Hill said. “We were finding our opportunities. Even with the eight (points), we had several (goals) we left out there. I thought the ball was moving well and the girls were looking for their shots.”
Hannibal senior defender Katie Greening scored on a penalty kick to give the Pirates a 5-0 lead around the midway point of the first half.
Moberly stopped Hannibal’s offensive attack for about 10 minutes following Greening’s goal, until Falconer came up with her third goal of the night to put the Spartans behind six goals.
Martin then scored a pair of goals under two minutes apart to clinch the win for Hannibal, giving Martin four goals for the night.
“Bella probably appreciates that Abbie is able to step up,” Hill said. “We still have girls like Sadie Stine that can put in the back of the net for us. Ashley Davis hasn’t got going as far as goal scoring yet. She’s got a couple on the year, but she’s got a heck of a shot and one of the strongest on the team.”
Hill added that the players worked well with each other on quick ball movement.
“We have some different offensive options that kind of take a little pressure and weight off of Bella,” Hill said. “Like she did last year and shouldered a lot of (the scoring). It will be nice for us as a team to be able to rely on multiple people who can put it in this year.”
The Hannibal defense and freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner earned their third shutout of the season in the win over Moberly.
Hill said Hannibal’s midfielders did a good job of snuffing out any offensive opportunities Moberly had.
“Anytime Moberly did have a chance, our midfielders did a nice job,” Hill said. “They stepped in and won it with some physical challenges and some nice timing. Knowing what the other team was doing and did a nice job.”
Hannibal (4-2, 3-0) is back in action on Friday and will host Hickman (3-1) at 6 p.m.
“We are just going to kind of look to continue on with what we did in this half,” Hill said. “I thought they weren’t afraid to step in and challenge the ball and keep looking for our shots.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.