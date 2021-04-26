MEXICO, Mo. -- The Hannibal track and field teams performed well at the Ron Whittaker Bulldog Classic in Mexico on Friday.
The boys team finished first out of seven teams, while the girls team placed second.
"This was a very good and competitive meet," said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. "There were some top level athletes and we were proud of how our kids performed, for the most part. We had a couple of hiccups and left some points out there, but overall our athletes competed to win."
Hannibal freshman Aneyas Williams won the boys 200-meter dash and placed second in the 100-meter dash.
Hannibal placed second in the boys 4X200-meter relay and third in the 4X100-meter relay race.
"Jamie Hoskins has done an outstanding job with our sprinters and relays," Gschwender said. "Our boys and girls sprinters are putting up a lot of points in every meet we compete in and are constantly getting faster."
Pirates junior John Clubine placed second in both the boys 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles. He also won the javelin.
"Kelsey Scherder is as good as it gets coaching javelin and the results are proving that," Gschwender said. "Both of our boys and girls javelin throwers are some of the best in the state."
Hannibal senior Daylan Reading placed third overall in the boys discus.
Hannibal junior Kaiser Greenwell won a pair of events, winning both the boys long jump and triple jump.
Pirates freshman Chad Culp finished fifth in the boys pole vault.
"Jim Coniglio continues to prove that he is one of the best pole vault coaches in the state," Gschwender said. "Pole vault is one of those events where anything can happen, and as long as Coach Coniglio is there, we always know he can fix any issue that comes up."
Pirates junior Aliviah Williams won the girls 200-meter dash.
Hannibal freshman Jocelyn Dorsey placed third in the girls 800-meter run and fifth in the 1,600-meter run.
"Charlie Newland has been coaching the distance events for a long time now, and he's got a young group this year that continues to get better," Gschwender said. "The work ethic that he teaches is showing in our distance athletes and they are producing good points at meets and will continue to improve."
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark placed second in the girls 100-meter hurdles and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles. She went on to win the javelin, with her teammate, Kameil Crane, placing second.
"Markell Strickland does an amazing job with the hurdlers," Gschwender said. "When you look at our meets, we continue to have top-level hurdlers and they are just now starting to show what that work can do."
The Hannibal girls won the 4X100-meter relay race over Hermann. They also finished third in the 4X200-meter relay race.
Pirates senior Cami Bross won the girls high jump.
"Julie Borgmeyer coaches the high jump, and has shown that we can always count on good points from that event when she is in charge," Gschwender said.
Hannibal freshman Olivia Mears placed second in the girls disucs and junior Bailee Brown placed third in the girls shot put.
"Josh Baughman is one of the most technical throwing coach I've been around and his throwers are really understanding what he is teaching," Gschwender said. "When that happens, they just continue to get better."
Hannibal will compete in the Troy Buchanan relays on Tuesday, which begins at 4 p.m. The Pirates will host the Mark Twain/Becky Thatcher Relays on Friday, beginning at 3:30 p.m.