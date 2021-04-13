Hannibal has big day at Jerry Ball Relays

EWING, Mo. -- Hannibal came away with wins in both the boys and girls teams in the Jerry Ball Relays at Highland High School on Monday, with the Pirates competing against 13 other schools.
Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender said he was proud of what his team accomplished.
"I thought both sides have done pretty well," Gschwender said. "We had a couple of events on the boys side that haven't done as well as we hoped and some other ones that done better than we thought. I thought the girls ran a very good meet today."
John Clubine came away with three wins on the boys side for Hannibal, placing first in the javelin, 110-meter hurdles and 300-meter hurdles.
"John's one of those kids where we could put him in lots of different events," Gschwender said. "It's just a case of finding which ones he's best at and I think we found that."
Hannibal's Aneyas Williams won the boys 200-meter dash and third in the 100-meter dash. He also was part of the Pirates' 4X100-meter relay team that placed first.
Pirates junior Kaiser Greenwell won the long jump and pole vault.
Monroe City finished just 2.5 points away from Hannibal at second overall. Palmrya placed fourth, Mark Twain placed eighth and Canton placed 11th.
Hannibal's Sydney Hart finished first in the girls 100-meter hurdles, edging out Monroe City's Carly Youngblood (second), Palmyra's Emma Krigbaum (third) and Marion County's Hallie Keilholz (fourth).
Hart also came away with a win in the long jump for Hannibal.
"She ran really good in the hurdles," Gschwender said. "She fell at the end but still put in a pretty darn good time. She anchored out that 4X100-meter relay very nicely."
The Hannibal 4X100-meter relay team of Aliviah Williams, Adyra Nichelson, Avion Scott and Hart finished first, right ahead of Palmyra (second) and Mark Twain (third). Hannibal's 4X200-meter relay team placed second.
Hannibal finished in the top-two in girls high jump, with Cami Bross winning and Jade Thomas placing second.
Palmyra finished second overall in the girls division, with Monroe City placing fourth. Other local schools competing included Marion County placing sixth, Mark Twain ninth and Canton 12th.
Youngblood came away with the win in the pole vault over two close Palmyra challengers. Palmyra's Abbey Redd finished second and Alaina Loman finished third.
Monroe City had two runners in the top-two in the 300-meter hurdles, with Lexie Birt winning the event and Youngblood placing second. Krigbaum finished third for Palmyra.
The Monroe City finished first in the 4X800-meter relay and 4X400-meter relay, setting a personal record in the 4X800-meter relay.
"The 4X8 (team) are becoming very consistent," said Monroe City girls track head coach Laura Mulvaney. "They are a group that ran together quite a bit in cross country, so they are comfortable with one another. So, I feel like the more that they are able to run together, the more it is helping them cut down their times."
Emmalee Williams was the anchor for both of Monroe City's first-place relay teams and finished second in the 800-meter run. She was joined on the 4X800-meter relay team with Lauren Smith, Hannah Wheeler and Ella Hays and the 4X400-meter relay team with Abigail Smith, Alivia Chinn and Birt.
Mark Twain finished third overall in the girls 4X800-meter relay, just behind Clark County. It was a personal record at 11:05.
"This group of girls continues to work hard and their times keep dropping," said Mark Twain girls track head coach Erin Mack. "Which is what we want, so I'm very happy with their time today."
Monroe City also won the boys 4X800-meter relay, edging out Bowling Green.
Monroe City's 4X800-meter relay team consisted of Jackson Wheeler, Logan Lucas, Kabott Harlan and Kaleb Griffin.
"I'm very impressed with our 4X8 team," said Monroe City boys track head coach David Kirby. "They've dropped about 25 seconds off their personal record and they competed extremely well today.
Hannibal finished third overall in the boys 4X800-meter relay and Palmyra finished fifth.
Mark Twain boys track head coach Matt Boswell said his distance runners ran well.
"This is the first time our 4X8 team has run this season," Boswell said. "For us to be right there with Palmyra without the reps of going through the year ... I felt really good about the way we competed today."
Boswell also pointed to the performance of Carter Hummel and Dawson Leake, who finished fifth and sixth in the javelin.
"Carter has broken the school record two or three times already this season and Austin is competing right there with him," Boswell said.
Palmyra's Weston King won the shot put, with his teammate, Josh Lickfield, placing fourth. King also beat out Monroe City's Joshua Talton to win the discus.
Palmyra boys track head coach Shannon Haerr said King has put in some extra time with a throwing coach this season to work on his craft.
"I think he's just going to keep getting better as the year goes on," Haerr said. "We can almost count on 20 points with him throwing the discus and shot. He's a great young man, good thrower and a great leader for us."
Palmyra's Abe Haerr came away with a win in the high jump, edging out DeGrave. He also finished second in the long jump after not competing in the event in a couple of years.
On the girls side, Palmyra's Candra King came away with the win in the discus and placed eighth in the shot put.
"That was big for her," said Palmyra assistant track coach Nick Mudd. "She struggled a little with the disc this year, so to see her come out on top was hopefully a motivational boost for her."
Palmyra's Jeorgia O'Brien finished third in the 1,600-meter run and fourth in the 3,200-meter run. Jaynee Durst placed second in the javelin.
The Palmyra girls 4X100-meter and 4X200-meter relay teams both finished second overall.
"We ran a season-best in the 4X1 and our 4X2 is coming together," Mudd said. "Still a little shaky on the handoffs but it's starting to tighten up here down the stretch.
Marion County's Delaney Straus won four events on the girls side, placing first in the triple jump, 1,600-meter run, 800-meter run and 400-meter dash.
Monroe City's Josiah Talton finished second in the triple jump, with teammate Waylon DeGrave placing fifth.
Monroe City had several other top finishers in field and jumping events. Connor Pfaff was second in the pole vault, DeGrave was second in the high jump and Joshua Talton placed fourth in the long jump.
"I think we are seeing some progress," Kirby said. "I think our jumps are doing fairly well. Josiah Talton and Waylon DeGrave are really coming into their own."