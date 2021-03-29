MONROE CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal boys golf team won the triangular match with Clopton and host Monroe City at Mosswood Meadows Golf Course on Monday.
Hannibal had the low team score of 176, with Quinn Thomas finishing with the top score of 39.
Other Hannibal scores included 41 for Hunter Parker, 47 for Courtland Watson, 49 for Tristen Terrill and 50 for Ashlin Sharkey.
The Hannibal junior varsity team won its match with a team score of 192, with sophomore Jack Parker posting the low score of 40.
Up next for Hannibal is a dual against Highland on Thursday at Three Pines Golf Course.