HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal boys golf team defeated Fulton and Moberly in the Fulton triangular meet on Wednesday.
Hannibal had the low team score with 165. Fulton was second with 182 and Moberly was third with 244.
Pirates senior Hunter Parker led the team with a low score of 37, and was closely followed by freshman Quinn Thomas at 38. Other scores for Hannibal included Ashlin Sharkey at 44, Courtland Watson at 46 and Tristen Terrill at 46.
Hannibal (3-0) will host Centralia, Macon and Missouri Military Academy on Monday at Norwoods Golf Course.