HANNIBAL — Hannibal boys golf stayed undefeated on Monday, defeating Centralia in a afternoon dual at Norwoods Golf Course.
Hannibal finished with a team score of 175, edging out Centralia, who scored 182.
Quinn Thomas and Hunter Parker tied for the low score of 40 for Hannibal. Courtland Watson was at 46 and Ashlin Sharkey was at 49.
Centralia’s Noah Brooks had the lowest score of any golfer with a 39. Other scores for Centralia were Cullen Bennett at 41, Jackson Bruce at 50 and Max Enlow at 52.
Hannibal (5-0) is back in action on Tuesday for another meet. The Pirates will host a quad with Bowling Green, Louisiana and South Shelby at Norwoods Golf Course.