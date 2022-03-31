HIGHLAND, Mo. -- Hannibal had its boys golf meet with Highland at Three Pines Golf Course originally scheduled for Thursday postponed due to the weather conditions.
The Highland dual has been rescheduled for Thursday, April 21.
Up next for Hannibal is a quad meet with Centralia, Macon and Missouri Military Academy on Monday at Norwoods Golf Course.
