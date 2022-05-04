MOBERLY, Mo. -- Hannibal placed third in the North Central Missouri Conference boys golf tournament on Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Course.
Marshall won the meet with a score of 333, while Kirksville finished second at 349.
Hannibal was third at 365, Fulton was fourth at 386, Mexico was fifth at 388 and Moberly was sixth at 404.
Pirates sophomore Quinn Thomas placed third at the meet with a score of 81.
Courtland Watson had a 94, Jackson Carr had a 94, Jack Parker had a 96 and Ashlin Sharkey had a 104.
Up next for Hannibal is a tournament on Thursday at Battle High School, starting at 8:30 a.m.
