SEDALIA, Mo. -- Freshman Kyle Locke and junior Quinn Thomas competed for Hannibal in the Class 4 state boys golf tournament this week at Sedalia Country Club.
Thomas, who was the 2021 individual state champion, tied for 46th overall with a two-day score of 161.
Thomas improved his score by seven points from Monday to Tuesday to move up 14 spots.
Locke tied for 27th overall with a combined score of 154 after shooting 77 on both days.
Rolla's Jonathan Jordan won the Class 4 state individual championship after shooting a combined score of 140.
Carl Junction's Jack Spencer placed second at 142 and Ft. Zumwalt East's Trey Rusthoven placed third at 143.
Capital City's Marshall Blake Meredith placed fourth at 144, while Parkway West's Savyasaachi Manu Kandula and Smithville's Landin Gregory Neill tied for fifth at 146.
Pembroke Hill won the Class 4 meet as a team with a score of 611, edging second-place Rolla (615) and third-place Rockwood Summit (617).
Although Hannibal did not qualify as a team for the Class 4 state meet, the Pirates did capture the 2023 North Central Missouri Conference championship.
