JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Hannibal boys golf team competed in the Helias Invitational at the Jefferson City Country Club on Monday morning.
The Pirates finished with a team score of 365 and did not place. Hunter Parker had the low score of 79, which was good for fifth place in the large school division.
Other scores for Hannibal included Quinn Thomas at 82, Courtland Watson at 92, Ashlin Sharkey at 112 and Tristen Terrill at 112.
Hannibal will compete next in a quad at Moberly wtih Fulton and Kirksville on Friday at 4 p.m.