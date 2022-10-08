HANNIBAL -- It was a successful day for Hannibal in its first home meet of the season.
Hannibal's success happened in a new course for the Frank Lemons Invitational, moving from the American Legion Golf Course to Veterans Sports Complex.
The newly-designed course would start near Veterans Elementary School, run along Veterans Road, cross into the Early Childhood Center and snake into the three fields at Veterans Sports Complex before finishing back at Veterans Elementary School.
"It was definitely interesting because there's never been a course like that I've run on," said Hannibal junior Jocelyn Dorsey. "So it's new to us, but I liked it."
Hannibal runners spent the past week practicing the new course to get acclimated to it.
"Us in Hannibal train for doing hills and stuff and not a lot of other schools do," said Hannibal sophomore David Munger. "So if you have a kid that trains on hills and a kid that only runs track where it's flat, then when you hit a hill you are going to pass that kid. Get a faster time than you normally do."
The extra practice paid off for Hannibal with the girls team edging Kirksville and Macon for first place.
Dorsey led the way for the girls team with a fourth-place finish at 22:08.50.
"It feels good," Dorsey said. "I liked that we had a home meet. We had a new course this year, so that's exciting."
Hannibal sophomore Ava Bonvillian placed 11th with a time of 24:04.30.
Rounding out the Hannibal girls team were freshman Jordan Puterbaugh placing 17th at 25:04.30, freshman Matilynn Harvey placing 19th at 25:16.60, freshman Piper Berhorst placing 21st at 25:30.60, sophomore Riah Wigfall placing 43rd at 28:38.10 and senior Katie Locke placing 48th at 31:48.00.
"I think they are doing great," Dorsey said. "Last year we didn't have enough people to have a full team, so now it's really nice to have a full team and see all of the girls finish."
Fulton junior Emery Mayfield won the girls race with a time of 20:12.00.
Fox senior Isabella Marcum placed second at 21:26.50 and Macon sophomore Lindsay Burdin placed third at 22:00.10.
"There's some good competition," Dorsey said. "We haven't raced against Fox High School before and they had a real good girl. Fulton has a really good runner, too."
The Hannibal boys team finished third behind second place Fulton and first place Fox.
Fox had the top three finishers, with senior Sam Shipp placing first at 17:26.60, senior Jason Shaw placing second at 17:56.70 and senior Carter Evans placing third at 18:09.00.
Munger led the way for the boys team with a fourth-place finish at 18:30.60.
"When you are first in the race, it's hard to think about it," Munger said. "But when you finish, it's a wave of dopamine. It's like 'hey, I like that.' I think that's why I do cross country."
Hannibal had two more runners place in the top-10 with senior Eli Hess placing seventh at 18:44.10 and senior Cameron Nichols placing eighth at 18:45.00.
Rounding out the Hannibal boys team were junior Sam Schisler placing 24th at 20:51.30, freshman Gage Akright placing 26th at 20:58.90, junior Jace Lee placing 35th at 22:06.80 and freshman Tanner Allen placing 38th at 22:43.30.
"There was one race that I ran with Cameron in the beginning of the season that I got pretty close to him," Munger said. "Running with Eli in practices has really helped me improve. I've noticed that with other people on our team, too."
The Hannibal boys middle school team placed second overall, with Zach Locke leading the way with a third place finish at 12:15.40.
The Hannibal girls middle school team also placed second and had the top two individual finishers. Mikayla Harsell won the race with a time of 13:37.50, while Grace Munger placed second at 13:46.00.
Up next for Hannibal is the North Central Missouri Conference meet at Marshall High School on Saturday, Oct. 15. Start time is 9 a.m.
