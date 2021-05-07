HANNIBAL -- Strong performances across the board helped propel the Hannibal girls track and field team to a win at the North Central Missouri Conference meet at Porter Stadium in Hannibal on Friday.
The Hannibal girls team finished with a team score of 149, 19 points higher than second-place Kirksville and 26 points higher than third-place Moberly.
"We were very happy with our girls with the way they came out," said Hannibal track head coach Jeff Gschwender. "A lot of them had personal bests and season bests. They really just gutted out a lot of stuff and kind of ran away with it."
Hannibal sophomore Nora Hark won the girls javelin, while also coming in third place in the 100-meter hurdles and fourth place in the 300-meter hurdles.
Hannibal freshman Jorie Thompson finished second in both the girls 800-meter run and 1,600-meter run. She also placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run.
Pirates junior Aliviah Williams placed second in both the girls 200-meter dash and triple jump.
"Williams had a strong meet," Gschwender said. "She was in both our sprint relay teams that finished first and second."
The Pirates won the girls 4X100-meter relay behind a team of Williams, Avion Scott, Adrya Nichelson and Thompson. The girls 4X200-meter relay team placed second.
Hannibal senior Cami Bross won the girls high jump.
The Hannibal girls had several athletes do well in other field events. Katie Locke came in second in the pole vault, Bailee Brown placed second in shot put and Olivia Mears finished third in discus.
"The (throwers) either performed what they should have or done better," Gschwender said. "When that happens, that turns out to be a good finish for them."
The Hannibal boys team fell short of victory due to some disqualifications in events and disappointing finishes in other events. Kirksville wound up finishing 12 points higher than Hannibal for the win on the boys side.
"We underperformed in some events and had some kids scratch out in some stuff that would have gotten us some points," Gschwender said. "Our boys definitely could had won the meet, but they didn't. Kirksville kind of ran a tougher meet than we did."
That did not stop Pirates junior John Clubine from winning three boys events, coming away with wins in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and javelin.
Pirates junior Kaiser Greenwell came away with the win in the boys pole vault and finished second in the long jump.
Daylan Reading placed third in the boys discus and Koen Ramage placed third in the javelin.
"Some of our boys stepped up and done really well, but there were quite of few of them that kind of underperformed on what they were doing in the season," Gschwender said.
Hannibal sophomore DaeShon Glasgow placed second in both the boys 300-meter hurdles and the triple jump.
Pirates freshman Aneyas Williams placed fourth in both the boys 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash. Andrew Tweedy placed second in the 400-meter dash.
The Hannibal boys 4X200-meter relay team of Tyler Hardy, Reading, Sheldon Bergheger and Williams won.
Hannibal will compete in the district meet at Mexico on Saturday, May 15.
"We are definitely going to be getting ready," Gschwender said. "This was a good meet to see where some of our competitiveness was."