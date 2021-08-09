Hannibal girls tennis looking to continue progress

HANNIBAL — Hannibal made some strides last season, but ultimately fell short in the opening round of the Class 2 District 4 girls tennis tournament.
The Lady Pirates are looking for more this season after finishing 6-3-1 in 2020.
“(Our goals are to) just go out there and have some fun and win (some) matches,” said Hannibal girls tennis head coach Abby Jeffries. “Hopefully, we can do a little better than last year. That’s always the bottom line. We want to get better and better each year.”
Junior Gracie Martin has set a personal goal of bettering her tennis game and a team goal of going further in postseason play.
“I come out with my friends and my dad to (play tennis) all the time,” Martin said. “We’ve been having summer practices, mostly from Monday through Friday.”
Although Hannibal fell to Smith-Cotton 5-4 in the first round of the district tournament, the Lady Pirates progressed as the season went on.
Hannibal won its final four matches prior to the district tournament loss and finished with its first winning record since 2016.
Sophomore Lanie Privett spent the summer practicing at the Quincy Racquet Club with her family and teammates in preparation for the upcoming season.
“My goals this season for our team to hopefully make it through districts or make it further than last year,” Privett said. “Really just try to get together as a team and come out there and have a good season.”
One highlight of last season was when Hannibal defeated Palmyra 5-4 on Oct. 1, 2020 after dropping its first regular season match to the Lady Panthers.
Palmyra had dominated Hannibal for years until that point, winning 19 matches in a row. Hannibal had closed the gap and played competitively in its regular season meeting with Palmyra, losing 5-4 on Sept. 21, 2020.
“We always have a little rivalry between us and Palmyra,” Jeffries said. “For a long time, they won and last year we won against them. So I’m guessing this year they will be coming back for a little revenge. We are excited for it.”
Senior Emma Haner also spent the summer practicing with her teammates and coaches at the Quincy Racquet Club. She has set a goal of advancing further in district play in 2021.
Haner said she is looking forward to playing Palmyra this season.
“We are close to (Palmyra) and I’m friends with some people on that team,” Haner said. “So it will be fun to play against them.”
Privett feels that playing tougher competition helps Hannibal raise their game.
“I look forward to all of the matches,” Privett said. “I really look forward to playing Marshall and QND. They are really good, so I have high expectations for our matches.”
During summer practices, Jeffries has had her team work on the basic fundamentals of tennis.
“When you are dealing with a lot of people who have never (played) tennis, you’ve got to start at square one,” Jeffries. “Some of the (veteran players) are working on slices and curving the ball after they hit it. I’m excited about how they are trying to transform on how they hit the ball back-and-forth to go towards their advantage.”
Hannibal will open the season up on Friday, Aug. 27 at Kirksville. The home opener will be on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Palmyra.
2021 Schedule
Aug. 27 — at Kirksville
Sept. 1 — at Fulton
Sept. 2 — Palmyra
Sept. 4 — Hickman
Sept. 6 — Battle
Sept. 7 — Mexico
Sept. 9 — Moberly
Sept. 14 — Quincy Notre Dame
Sept. 16 — at Marshall
Sept. 20 — at Palmyra
Sept. 21 — Quincy
Sept. 23 — at Moberly
Sept. 25 — Hannibal Invitational
Sept. 27 — at Capital City
Sept. 29 — NCMC Tournament