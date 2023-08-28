hannibal tennis.jpg

Hannibal girls tennis kicked off the season with a win over Troy Buchanan on Monday.

 Mathew Kirby/Courier-Post

HANNIBAL -- Entering the 2023 girls tennis season with five new starters on varsity, Hannibal started off play firing on all cylinders on Monday.

The Lady Pirates defeated visiting Troy Buchanan 7-2 on Monday afternoon.

