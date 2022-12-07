22-23 Hannibal girls swimming.jpg

The 2022-23 Hannibal girls swimming team. Front row left to right: Olivia Johnson, Jocelyn Dorsey, Ava Bonvillian, Piper Berhorst and Addie Ball. Middle row: Alana Lemon, Abby Lewton, Emily Groth, Sarah Knickerbocker and Kyla Jacobsen. Back row: Madelyn Johnson, Olivia Rawlings, Addie Wright and Gracie Martin. Not pictured: Zanie Terrill and London Haycraft.

HANNIBAL -- Hannibal came away with a first place tie in the girls swimming quad meet on Tuesday at the YMCA of Hannibal, kicking off the home opener.

Hannibal tied Liberty for first place with 100 points, while Holt placed third and Louisiana placed fourth.

