HANNIBAL -- Hannibal came away with a first place tie in the girls swimming quad meet on Tuesday at the YMCA of Hannibal, kicking off the home opener.
Hannibal tied Liberty for first place with 100 points, while Holt placed third and Louisiana placed fourth.
Abby Lewton came away with a pair of wins, placing first in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:00.44 and in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.16.
Madelyn Johnson won the 500-yard free with a time of 5:50.47. She also placed second in the 100-yard fly at 1:07.51.
Olivia Johnson won the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:25.00, with teammate Emily Groth right behind her in second place with a time of 2:35.43.
Groth also placed second in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:22.84, with teammate Alana Loman right behind her in third place at 1:38.12. Lemon was also a fourth-place finisher in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:12.95.
In the 200-yard free, Addie Wright placed second with a time of 2:48.63 and Kyla Jacobson placed third with a time of 2:48.63.
Ava Bonvillian placed third in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 35.57.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Lewton, Olivia Johnson, Madelyn Johnson and Groth placed first with a time of 2:01.42.
The Hannibal 200-yard freestyle relay team of Addie Ball, Wright, Lemon and Jocelyn Dorsey placed first with a time of 2:10.54.
Up next for Hannibal is a quad meet at Louisiana that also includes North Point and Timberland.
