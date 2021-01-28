Hannibal girls swimming finishes second at home meet

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls swimming team finished second at its home meet at the YMCA of Hannibal on Thursday afternoon.
Wentzville Liberty was the winner of Thursday’s meet, scoring 134 points. Hannibal was second with 108 points and Father Tolton was third with 61 points.
“We had some great and significant time drops, so that’s impressive to see,” said Hannibal head coach Mindy Prenger. “We had another state time qualifier for the 100-free and the 200-free, and then our 400-relay team got a better consideration cut. Overall, I’m very happy with our swims today.”
Missing from the meet was Hickman, Louisiana and Rock Bridge; who were unable to make it due to road conditions in their area after snow fell on Wednesday.
“Competition wise, we were racing up to some of the girls who are in the top-16 in the state right now,” Prenger said. “We had some fantastic swims against them.”
Hannibal sophomore Ainsley Bennett finished first in the 200-yard free with a time of 1:58.25 to automatically qualify for state. Bennett also earned state consideration after finishing first in the 100-yard fly with a time of 1:02.36.
Hannibal freshman Maddie Johnson won the 100-yard free with a time of 55.77 to earn a state consideration cut.
Prenger said her freshman swimmers did a good job in Thursday’s meet.
“I would say some of my freshman girls really pulled some great time drops,” Prenger said. “Eight to nine seconds in some of their events. Seeing some huge improvements from the start of the season to where we are now.”
Hannibal sophomore Kate Maune won the 500-yard free event with a time of 6:20.74.
Hannibal’s McKenna Grimmer won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:11.23.
In other individual events, Father Tolton’s Lindsey Hervey won the 200-yard IM, Wentzville Liberty’s Aubrey McCain won the 50-yard free and Wentzville Liberty’s Laura Bonds won the 100-yard breaststroke.
The Hannibal 400-yard free relay team of Johnson, Grimmer, Maune and Bennett finished first with a time of 4:00.81, which was good enough for a state consideration cut.
In other team events, Wentzville Liberty won the 200-yard medley relay and the 200-yard free relay.
Hannibal has three swim meets next week, two away events and one home event. On Monday, the Pirates will head to the Louisiana meet, which begins at 4 p.m. Hannibal will host Louisiana, Lutheran St. Charles and Marshall on Thursday at the YMCA of Hannibal at 3:30 p.m.
Thursday’s meet was pushed back from the original date of Wednesday because of weather conditions. Hannibal has also had meets postponed earlier in the season because of quarantine issues.
“They were excited just to be able to have a meet and go to it,” Prenger said. “To not get postponed or canceled due to COVID is big for them right now. We are in the last week and a half before we put our state cuts into the system, so they are really pushing themselves to get where they need to be.”
On Saturday, Hannibal will travel to Columbia Hickman for a meet that also includes Battle and Rock Bridge. Saturday’s meet begins at 10 a.m.
Prenger will have the swim team work on conditioning in preparation for next week’s meets.
“We are going to work on endurance and agility,” Prenger said. “Making sure that we are following kids, especially when it’s a relay and you have to be on your A game to get off the block. So, those are some of the skills we are going to keep honing in on.”