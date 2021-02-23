ST. PETERS, Mo. — The Hannibal girls swimming team finished 12th out of 41 teams competing at the Class 1 state meet on Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
“Words cannot describe how proud of the Lady Pirate swimmers and their performances at state this season,” said Hannibal head coach Mindy Prenger. “They rose above the challenges of COVID-19 quarantines, injuries, masks, meets being canceled and pool time that was limited due to the weather. The ladies swam personal best times and accepted every challenge and left everything in the pool on Saturday.”
Hannibal’s Ainsley Bennett set two new individual school records in the 500-free and the 200-IM, which have been on the board for over 10 years.
Bennett finished third overall in the 200-IM with a time of 2:09.19, which was a time drop of over two seconds of her personal best. She also finished fourth overall in the 500-free with a time of 5:06.49, beating her best time by over six seconds.
Hannibal’s Madelyn Johnson finished eighth overall in the 500-free with a time of 5:17.56, which was over six seconds better than her previous best time. She also finished 12th overall in the 200-free with a time of 1:58.55.
The Hannibal 200-medley relay team of McKenna Grimmer, Bennett, Kate Maune and Madelyn Johnson finished 10th overall with a time of 1:54.37. It beat their previous season-best time by 3.92 seconds.
Hannibal’s 400-free relay team also consisted of Grimmer, Bennett, Maune and Johnson; and finished in 12th place with a time of 3:49.12. The 400-free relay team bested their previous best time by 11.69 seconds.
Cor Jesu Academy placed first overall in the team scores at the state meet, followed by Parkway West an St. Joseph’s Academy.