KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls swim team placed sixth out of 13 teams in the ILC meet at the Central Academy of Excellence on Tuesday.
Hannibal junior Madelyn Johnson won a pair of events -- placing first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.89 and placing first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:28.29.
Pirates freshman Olivia Johnson placed second in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:19.05. She also placed second in the 100-yard breast stroke with a time of 1:10.92.
Hannibal sophomore Emily Groth placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 27.19. She also placed seventh in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:00.25.
Pirates sophomore Sarah Knickerbocker placed 10th in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.71. She also placed 14th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:02.71.
In the 100-yard back stroke, sophomore Addie Wright placed 13th at 1:19.81, freshman Kyla Jacobson placed 15th at 1:22.62 and sophomore Alana Lemon placed 16th at 1:23.61.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Groth, Olivia Johnson, Madelyn Johnson and Sarah Knickerbocker placed third overall with a time of 2:01.80.
The Hannibal 400-yard free relay team of Jocelyn Dorsey, Lemon, Jacobson and Wright placed sixth with a time of 5:01.64.
Hannibal will compete in the Class 1 State Tournament on Feb. 17-18.
Both Johnson sisters have qualified in individual meets for the state meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.