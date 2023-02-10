Jacobson, Wright, Lemon.JPG

From left to right: Kyla Jacobson, Addie Wright and Alana Lemon take off during an event in Hannibal's conference girls swim meet on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the YMCA of Hannibal.

 Mike Thomas/Courier-Post

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls swim team placed sixth out of 13 teams in the ILC meet at the Central Academy of Excellence on Tuesday.

Hannibal junior Madelyn Johnson won a pair of events -- placing first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:01.89 and placing first in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:28.29.

