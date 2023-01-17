SEDALIA, Mo. -- Hannibal took second place at the Smith-Cotton girls swimming invitational on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates scored 318 team points, with Warrensburg winning the meet with 354 team points.
Hannibal's Madelyn Johnson came away with two wins, placing first in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:04.77 and 500-yard freestyle at 5:39.60.
Hannibal's Emily Groth won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:11.48. She also placed third in the 100-yard freestyle at 1:01.87.
Hannibal's Sarah Knickerbocker placed second in both the 200-yard freestyle (2:20.43) and 500-yard freestyle (6:12.04).
Hannibal's Addie Ball placed second in the 100-yard butterfly at 1:21.51 and third in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:17.41.
Hannibal's Addie Wright placed fourth in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:21.94 and seventh in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:49.62.
In the 50-yard freestyle, Kyla Jacobson led Hannibal swimmers with a ninth-place finish at a time of 33.44.
The Hannibal 200-yard medley relay team of Groth, Wright, Johnson and Knickerbocker placed first with a time of 2:15.50.
Hannibal won the 400-yard freestyle relay at a time of 4:37.73 with a team consisting of Johnson, Zanie Terrill, Knickerbocker and Wright.
The Hannibal 200-yard freestyle relay team of Jocelyn Dorsey, Terrill, Jacobson and Wright placed fourth with a time of 2:18.07.
Hannibal will compete in the Hickman Invitational at Mizzou Aquatic Center on Friday.
