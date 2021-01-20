Hannibal girls swim meet postponed STAFF REPORT Jan 20, 2021 Jan 20, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOUISIANA, Mo. — The Hannibal girls swim meet scheduled for Tuesday was postponed, with no makeup date announced.Hannibal will compete next this Friday in a dual meet at John Burroughs High School. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hannibal Girl Sport Mo. Date Louisiana Makeup John Burroughs High School Recommended for you Trending Now Monroe City mayor, police at odds Hannibal Regional to give COVID-19 vaccinations Mary E. Abright Arrest made in Hannibal Inn burglary Specialty crops were big in 2020 Follow us on Facebook HannibalCourierPost Follow us on Twitter Tweets by hannibalcourier Stocks Market Data by TradingView