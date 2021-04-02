MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls soccer team won its second straight game on Thursday, defeating Moberly 6-0 at Moberly High School.
"The team looked really good tonight and our movement and passing was great," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. "We looked like a completely different team than our first couple of games."
Hannibal scored five of its goals in the first half. Junior Bella Falconer scored the first goal off an assist from junior Katie Greening. Greening then scored the second goal on a free kick.
Junior Trinity Alvey scored the third goal on a hustle play to tap in a rebound. Junior Sadie Stine scored the fourth goal off an assist from Falconer. Falconer then scored her second goal of the night right before halftime.
Greening scored her second goal of the game in the second half on a penalty kick, Hannibal's only goal in the second half.
Senior goalkeeper Sydney Hart made three saves in her shutout.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell 1-0 to Moberly as they were unable to capitalize on scoring opportunities
Hannibal (2-3) will host Mexico (0-6) in its next game on Monday at 5 p.m.