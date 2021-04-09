FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal girls soccer team won its fourth game in a row on Thursday, defeating Fulton 5-0 at Fulton High School.
After a scoreless first half, Bella Falconer scored a goal early in the second half off an assist from Sadie Stine.
Trinity Alvey scored Hannibal’s second goal from an assist by Falconer.
Falconer scored her second goal minutes later from an assist by Katie Greening. Greening then scored on a penalty kick to give Hannibal a 4-0 lead.
The fifth and final goal was scored by Maggy Otten off an assist from Falconer. Falconer had two goals and two assists.
The Hannibal junior varsity team played one half against Fulton’s JV team, which ended in a scoreless tie.
Hannibal (4-3) will host Chillicothe on Monday at 6:30 p.m. at Porter Stadium.