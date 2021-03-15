Hannibal girls soccer seeking conference title

HANNIBAL -- After missing out on last year, the Hannibal girls soccer team is eager to get back out on the field and compete for a conference championship.
Hannibal head coach Eric Hill said the team's goal is to play far into the postseason.
"Every year, we want to win as many games as we can and our goal is to win a conference championship," Hill said. "When it comes to the postseason, you have to take things one game at a time. But, if we can stay healthy and continue to see progress at practice and in games, obviously we would love to be playing for a district championship."
In Hannibal's last actual season in 2019, the Pirates finished 19-5 and fell to Liberty in the first-round of the Class 3 District 8 tournament.
Like all other teams, Hannibal is trying to compensate for missing a complete season and getting its players into playing condition.
"It will definitely impact us as far as some of these girls not having their foot on a ball for almost a year," Hill said. "The good news is that it will have the same impact on the other teams we play. We've already seen steady improvement from the girls in our first two weeks of practice, so we're really happy about that."
Hill has had his team working on several aspects of the game leading up to the season opener on Friday at Quincy Senior High School.
"We're working hard at practice to learn to play as a team," Hill said. "If we can learn to stay connected and move the ball quickly and also defend as a whole unit, I think we'll see success this season."
The Pirates enter the 2021 season with nine of its 11 starting spots settled and will rotate starting lineups as the season goes on.
Junior Bella Falconer is one of Hannibal's top offensive threats and scored nearly 40 goals during her freshman season in 2019.
Hannibal will also look to junior Katie Greening to be one of its top offensive players this year.
"She moved to an attacking center midfield spot after being an all-state center back as a freshman," Hill said. "She is one of our most skilled on-ball players, and we'll look for her to control the offensive flow for us and we'll be leaning on her pretty heavily to score some goals."
Defensively, Hill will look to three players to lead Hannibal defensively.
"Defensively, we'll be a pretty solid unit," Hill said. "Trinity Alvey will be our vocal leader in the back. Gracie Martin should be our other center back and Sadie Stine will also split her time between defensive mid and center back."
Hill sees a pair of younger players without previous varsity experience making an impact on this year's club.
"As far as having an immediate impact, I am looking for sophomore Gracie Martin and freshman Lexi Wheelan to both start for us immediately on our back line. Both of these girls have had a good couple of weeks of practice and should be solid defenders for us."
Hill said Hannibal has a mixture of vocal leaders and players who work hard and lead by example.
"We have a group of seniors and juniors, really all of our upperclassmen, that realize at any point our season could be taken from us," Hill said. "So, they are doing a great job of working hard and welcoming the younger girls into the team."