HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls soccer team held an awards banquet on Thursday night to recognize its accomplishments from the 2022 season.
Freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner set single-season school records for most wins (21) and most shutouts (17). She was awarded Team MVP for her efforts and was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
Senior forward Bella Falconer was the Offensive MVP for Hannibal. She set school records for most goals in a season, career goals, points in a season, career points, game-winning goals in a season and game-winning goals in a career.
Falconer was also a First Team All-Conference selection and selected to the Academic All-State Team.
Senior defender Katie Greening was selected as Defensive MVP, and was also a First Team All-Conference selection this season.
Sophomore defender Lexi Wheelan was awarded Most Improved for her play this season. She was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
Junior defender Gracie Martin, freshman midfielder Ashley Davis, freshman midfielder Macy Behrens and freshman forward Abbie Martin were also First Team All-Conference selections.
Senior midfielder Trinity Alvey was a Second Team All-Conference selection.
All six seniors were recognized during the banquet — Alvey, defender Brooklyn Bumbales, Falconer, Greening, midfielder Kendel Locke and midfielder Sadie Stine.
Freshman defender Lauren Munzlinger was named Team MVP for the junior varsity squad.
Other JV awards included freshman midfielder Addie Wright winning Offensive MVP, freshman defender Zanie Terrill winning Defensive MVP and freshman goalkeeper Abby Hickman winning Most Improved.
The Lady Pirates finished the 2022 season with a 21-5 record, advancing to the Class 3 District 4 semifinal game before falling to Duchesne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.