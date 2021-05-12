HANNIBAL — Hannibal goalkeeper Sydney Hart did all she could to keep the Pirates in the game against Southern Boone on Wednesday, making 11 saves and stifling the Eagles offensive attack.
It was not enough for a Hannibal win, as Southern Boone came away with a 2-1 victory in overtime.
“Some of the saves she made were very athletic,” said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill. “Also at one point when a ball she initially stopped and came back outside the 18 and she knew that she could bring the ball back in with her feet to get it back in. That’s a real heads up play for any goalkeeper, let alone a first year goalkeeper.”
The Southern Boone defense kept Hannibal’s offensive attack off-balance for much of the first half, limiting the Pirates scoring opportunities.
Hannibal finally broke through with a little under 14 minutes remaining in the first half when Katie Greening kicked a ball over a Southern Boone defender to Trinity Alvey, who got past Eagles goalkeeper Celissa Kennedy to score.
“Trinity did a good job, stepped up and played forward when she’s normally a midfielder,” Hill said. “I thought Trinity’s hustle out there really showed tonight.”
Southern Boone tied up the game 14 minutes into the second half when Haylee Ancell scored.
“The one thing that (Hart) remembers is that she thought she should have had that one goal in the second half that tied it up,” Hill said. “That’s just the competitor in her, but she came out and did some really good things.”
Hart made several saves after giving up the game-tying goal, with Southern Boone on the offensive attack throughout much of the second half.
That trend continued into the overtime period as the Eagles had several scoring opportunities before Jersee Wren knocked in the game-winning goal three minutes into overtime.
Hill said Hannibal allowed Southern Boone to stay on the offensive attack for too long.
“It was a good shot and a good rip by their girl,” Hill said. “It was allowed to happen by not being marked up. So, we just got to be more organized and be able to take care of that, so we are not allowing those shots.”
Hannibal (15-6) will play St. Francis Borgia (6-14) in the Class 3 District 8 tournament on Monday at 5 p.m. at Washington High School.
Hannibal plans to have a light practice on Thursday, a regular practice on Friday and walk-through practice on Sunday to prepare for Monday’s district game.
“I think the girls are fired up and ready to go,” Hill said. “They know they have an opportunity at districts. We got to take it one game at a time, but we kind of like the district we were put in. We feel like we have a really good shot in it.”