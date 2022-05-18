HANNIBAL -- North Central Missouri Conference girls soccer champion Hannibal had nine All-Conference selections when the team was announced on Wednesday.
Making the first team for Hannibal included senior defender Katie Greening, junior defender Gracie Martin, freshman midfielder Ashley Davis, freshman midfielder Macy Behrens, senior forward Bella Falconer and freshman forward Abbie Martin.
Making the second team for Hannibal included freshman goalkeeper Ava Turner, sophomore defender Lexi Wheelan and senior midfielder Trinity Alvey.
Rounding out the first team were Marshall senior goalkeeper Paige Klinge, Kirksville senior defender Kelsey Bird, Kirksville junior defender Malea Nelson, Fulton senior midfielder Madison Dyro, Kirksville senior midfielder Riley Pinkerton, Mexico senior forward Shelby Kennemore, Kirksville sophomore forward Lucy Tiedemann and Marshall sophomore forward Kiki Simic.
Rounding out the second team were Mexico junior goalkeeper Tessa Haefling, Fulton junior defender Grace Ousley, Kirksville junior defender Tacy Ensign, Marshall senior defender Melissa Sandoval, Moberly senior defender Sophia Boggan, Kirksville freshman midfielder Zoe Cole, Moberly sophomore midfielder Addie Holloway, Marshall junior Chantel Richardson, Kirksville senior forward Rileigh McLain, Moberly freshman forward Ella Mathes and Moberly freshman forward Zaylee Heaton.
Hannibal won the NCMC with a perfect 10-0 record. Kirksville was second at 8-2, Moberly was third at 5-5, Marshall was fourth at 4-6, Fulton was fifth at 2-8 and Mexico was sixth at 1-9.
Overall, Hannibal went 21-5 in the 2022 season and advanced to the Class 3 District 4 semifinal before falling to Duchesne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.