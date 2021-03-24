WARRENTON, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls soccer team fell to Warrenton 4-2 in the season opener at Warrenton High School on Tuesday night.
Warrenton took a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Hannibal then tied the game up midway through the first half with a goal from junior Bella Falconer that was assisted by senior Gracyn Harvey.
Falconer scored her second goal in the 37th minute of first half on an assist from junior Katie Greening to take a 2-1 lead into halftime.
Hannibal was unable to get anything going in the second half, though.
"In the second half, we couldn't muster any offense and Warrenton scored three unanswered goals to finish the scoring," said Hannibal head coach Eric Hill.
The Hannibal junior varsity team fell to Warrenton 4-1 prior to the varsity game. Freshman Brookelyn Livesay scored the lone goal for Hannibal.
Hannibal (0-1) will host Kirksville (0-1) in the home opener at Porter Stadium on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.