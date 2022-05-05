HANNIBAL -- The bracket for the Class 3 District 4 girls soccer tournament was released on Thursday.
Hannibal is the No. 3 seed and will play No. 6 seed Warrenton in the first round of the district tournament on Saturday, May 14 at 1 p.m. and hosted by Ft. Zumwalt East High School.
Other first round matchups include No. 1 seed Ft. Zumwalt South and No. 8 seed Hazelwood East, No. 4 seed Ft. Zumwalt East and No. 5 McCluer North and No. 2 seed Duchesne and No. 7 seed McCluer.
The semifinal round will take place on Monday, May 16 and the district championship game will be held on Wednesday, May 18.
Hannibal (17-4) will host Marshall (11-7) in the final home game of the season on Friday at 6:30 p.m., and will hold Pink Out Night.
