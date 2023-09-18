FULTON, Mo. -- Raindrops were the first concern when the Pirate cross country teams arrived in Fulton on Saturday. I am sure that was the case for the other teams in attendance, as well.
The second concern was revealed during the coaches meeting. The course for the high school races was approximately 200 meters long.
These types of concerns are frequently used as socially acceptable excuses for a poor performance. “I did not run well because it was raining,” or “I would have ran better if the course was the correct length” are statements you will not hear from Pirate runners. It was raining on everyone and every single runner ran the same distance.
The pre-race meeting consisted of simple instructions. Use today to get in a great workout (some races are used for just that).
Do not worry about your time because the course is long. There are not going to be any broken records today. Lastly, have fun and look at the positive things about today.
In all reality, the weather was almost perfect for running. It was a cooler morning and because we had not had any rain the course was not affected much at all by the precipitation.
The morning began with middle school races. The HMS boys had a solid performance, placing fourth as a team. On the boys side, the middle school race consisted of twenty-four teams and 165 runners. Medalists for the boys were Colin Coniglio (6th), and Jaxon Jones (8th). On the girls side there were twenty-three teams and 121 runners. First to the finish for the HMS girls was Ella Bonvillian (49th).
The high school boys varsity race was next. The boys varsity field consisted of twenty-three teams and 115 runners. David Munger stayed consistent in his role as the the most nimble Pirate, as he was the sole medalist for the boys team (24th). Rounding out the top five for the varsity boys were Sam Schisler (37th), Zach Locke (46th), Jonas Thompson (53rd), and Jace Miller (68th). As a team the boys placed eighth.
The varsity girls were the fourth race of the day. Twenty teams and 103 runners would line the start boxes. Jocelyn Dorsey led the varsity Pirate girls (4th). Also medaling was Jordan Puterbaugh (17th). Just outside of medal contention was Grace Munger (28th), followed by Ava Bonvillian (41st), and Kendall Kurz (44th). The lady Pirates ran a great race as a team and were able to bring home a third place team trophy.
The junior varsity boys and girls races were the last races of the day, but proved to be quite successful for the Pirates. In the boys race, Tanner Allen placed eighth overall and arguably ran his best race of the year. His performance earned him a varsity spot at the next competition. Allen was the sole medalist for the JV boys. Both JV girls from the Pirates squad earned medals. Piper Berhorst was first to cross the finish line (10th), followed by Riah Wigfall (24th).
Overall, Fulton is a great place to run and coach George Yates does an excellent job of preparing the course.
The Fulton High School campus has been under construction for the last two years. The construction clearly affected the normal course map, but the course was fair and fast, even for being a little long. I am excited to go back to Fulton next month as they host the NCMC cross country meet this year.
Next on the agenda for the HMS Pirates is the Moberly Invitational on Sept. 28. Next weekend the varsity and junior varsity squads will head back to Columbia for the Gans Creek Classic. Look forward to some fast times next week!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.