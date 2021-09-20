FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal girls golf team won its second meet in program history on Monday at the Fulton triangular.
Hannibal tied New Bloomfield with a score of 199, while Fulton scored a 208. The tiebreaker between Hannibal and New Bloomfield was decided by the fifth golfer, with Baylee Pugh’s score of 59 edging New Bloomfield’s fifth golfer.
Other scores for Hannibal included Grace Kirby at 48, Kate Minor at 51, Alena Gilmore at 49 and Olivia Brown at 51.
Hannibal will be back in action on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m., playing the Kirksville Tournament at Kirksville Country Club.