Hannibal girls golf seeking consistency

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal girls golf program is entering its third season and hoping to make some waves with increased numbers going into the 2021 season.
Hannibal will have a new head coach this season, with Matt Pugh replacing Patricia Carmitchel.
“I think (the transition) has been really good,” Pugh said. “The girls have been really receptive to me and Coach Downs has been a godsend for us. His knowledge of the game is a little bit deeper than most, so having him kind of compliments my coaching experience.”
Pugh credited Carmitchel for getting the girls golf program up and running.
“We are trying to build upon that and I think the girls have taken a lot of big strides over the summer,” Pugh said. “We have used all of our 20 contact days in the summer and the girls have done a great job of being consistent, continuing to take coaching and approaching the process of improvement.”
The biggest change is the additional assistant coach, which the golf team did not have last season.
“It’s been a lot of fun,” said senior Addie Carlson. “With (Coach) Carmitchel, there was only one coach. So it was hard to get to everybody in one practice, but now that we have two coaches, it’s kind of benefited everyone.”
Carlson is one of three seniors on this year’s team, along with Brooklyn Bumbales and Jenna Ludsky.
One goal Carlson has is to beat her personal low score of a 52.
“I progressed a lot with our new coaches,” Carlson said. “Personally, I’ve been working a lot on chipping and putting. We also do a lot of that in practice, but I think we get a little bit of everything to work on.”
Carlson will be looked to as a team leader and her method is to keep the atmosphere loose.
“Addie Carlson is one that I’m really looking at to be the glue,” Pugh said. “She’s got a really good attitude about the game and how to approach struggles and frustrations. She’s able to internally handle it, deal with it and move on. That’s something that I hope the rest of the girls can take from her.”
The new coaching staff has not decided on who will make the top-five to be on the varsity squad.
Pugh feels there could be up to nine golfers who could qualify for the varsity roster.
“We are in the middle of doing some qualifying,” Pugh said. “We are using that to try to take the subjectivity out of that on ou rend to make it more black and white for them. Let them kind of know where they stand and where the weaker part of their games are.”
There has been an emphasis put on the short game in preseason practices.
“We’ve been working on a lot of short game stuff,” Pugh said. “Really trying to be consistent with our putting strokes and trying to get up and down in chipping situations. A lot of them haven’t had a ton of experience with (the short game).”
There are four sophomore golfers that the coaching staff are excited about due to their long game.
“Katelyn Ferguson-Minor has shown a lot of promise in terms of long game,” Pugh said. “Bailey Pugh has done a really nice job with her driving so far. Grace Kirby and Alena Gilmore are also both really good. All four of those girls have pretty consistent ability to hit off the tee.”
Carlson is looking forward to playing at the Troy Invitational to start of the season after being unable to play last season, but she like the home course advantage.
“(Norwoods Golf Course) is just really clean,” Carlson said. “I think it’s the cleanest course in Hannibal and I get to play for free since I’m on the golf team at Hannibal.”
2021 Schedule
Sept. 3 — Troy Invitational
Sept. 13 — at Moberly
Sept. 14 — at Quincy
Sept. 16 — Palmyra
Sept. 20 — at Fulton
Sept. 21 — Kirksville Tournament
Sept. 22 — at Winfield
Sept. 27 — NCMC Tournament