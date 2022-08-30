HANNIBAL -- The girls on Hannibal's golf team gained experience last season and hope to take another step forward in 2022.
Last year's five-member sophomore class are now juniors and are hungry for more accomplishments.
"It's time to take the next step," said Hannibal head coach Matt Pugh. "Trying to get them to understand and believe it's more than just existing. We do want to be in those conversations when it comes time for the conference tournament and championship. We do want to be in those conversations when it comes time for the district championship."
Hannibal returns two All-Conference selections in Grace Kirby and Kate Minor, both juniors.
Kirby just missed out on a state appearance last season and has set a goal of making it to the state tournament this season.
"I probably (need to) work on focusing on less putts because every stroke counts," Kirby said. "Last year, we left some putts out there and I could have done a lot better."
During practice, the team has been focusing on short game improvement on chipping and putting.
"We've been working on our short game a lot, which has actually helped us a lot on the golf course," Kirby said. "It's gotten a lot of our strokes down."
Another area of focus at practice has been understanding the situation each player is in before taking a swing or putt.
"We've done a pretty good job of getting them to understand how to think their way through the golf course," Pugh said. "Not just hit the ball and advancing the ball, but what type of shot is needed for this situation. Rather if we have a bunker in front of us. That's obviously going to require more loft. Do we have a lot of green to work with and we are chipping that shot that is a different shot than if we don't have any green."
That focus got the scores down for a team last season, with hopes for more this coming season.
"For me, trying to be more consistent with hitting the ball instead of having so many mistakes," Minor said. "Consistently no knowing what is going to happen next instead of being confident in my ability. Being able to move on (after a mistake) because golf is a very mental sport."
Minor not only wants the team to be more successful, she also wants the team to bond.
"I know in past years, we've always been super hard on ourselves," Minor said. "So I think accomplishing confidence in ourselves and each other and being proud of ourselves would be really nice."
Other juniors returning this season include Baylee Pugh, Addie Ball and Alena Gilmore.
Hannibal also has senior Gracie Tharp and sophomores Alexis Morriss, Taegan Novel and Addison Wright back with the team this season.
Competition for varsity spots has been pretty competitive during fall practices.
"I think if you asked (the coaching staff) who our best golfer is, that answer would change every day," Pugh said. "Which I think is a good thing in my opinion because that explains how competitive it is within the team."
Pugh stressed that each girl's score is important to the team.
"It's not just your top one or two or three," Pugh said. "Those fourth and fifth girls' scores are going to matter when you talk about being in those conversations about winning conference and taking that next step and changing the definition of success."
2022 Schedule
Sept. 9 -- at Troy Invitational
Sept. 12 -- Mexico/Fulton/Moberly Quad
Sept. 13 -- at Quincy
Sept. 15 -- at Palmyra
Sept. 19 -- at Fulton Quad
Sept. 20 -- at Kirksville Tournament
Sept. 21 -- Winfield
Sept. 26 -- NCMC Tournament
Sept. 27 -- Macon/Centralia/La Plata Quad
Oct. 5 -- Macon/Monroe City
