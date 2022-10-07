HANNIBAL -- On the final regular season girls golf meet, Hannibal golfers recognized their favorite teachers.
All 10 golfers selected a teacher, with eight of them in attendance at Norwoods Golf Course on Wednesday.
It was the inaugural Teacher Appreciation Day for Hannibal, but it won't be the last.
"It was a way for us to show teachers that our girls appreciate them and what they do," said Hannibal head coach Matt Pugh. "Not just from an instructional perspective, but making connections and having a positive impact on our girls. That was a way for us to acknowledge them in a more personable way."
Hannibal also came away with a win over Macon on Wednesday, combining for a team score of 190.
Junior Grace Kirby was the meet's medalist with a score of 41.
"It feels good we not only beat (Macon), but also winning our fourth in a row," Kirby said. "It's pretty nice. We've been focusing more. We are kind of tuned in to how we are playing."
Kirby said she enjoyed playing well on Teacher Appreciation Day.
"It felt nice to show that we actually care about our teachers," Kirby said. "Not only in school, but outside of school as well."
Junior Alena Gilmore finished as the runner-up with a score of 44.
Gilmore said it felt good to get a win over Macon in the last regular season home meet of the year.
"I just worked hard on trying to improve my putting because that's what I've struggled with," Gilmore said. "I think I've just tried to work hard at it over the years. So that's really helped me and my dad pushing me to get better."
It was also nice for Gilmore to have a strong game to help Hannibal earn a win on Teacher Appreciation Day.
"There's some teachers that definitely are great at teaching us," Gilmore said. "I think it's great that they've come out and watched us play."
Hannibal is closing out the regular season with four straight wins and is hoping for a strong performance in the Class 3 District 2 Tournament at Warrenton Golf Course.
Joining Kirby and Gilmore for Friday's district tournament are Kate Minor, Baylee Pugh and Addison Wright.
"From what we've seen over the past few days, the girls should have some confidence going into this (district) game," Pugh said. "Because everybody is trying to play their best golf at this time of year and I feel like we are on our way to doing that."
Pugh also wanted to recognized the five junior varsity golfers on the team.
Alexis Morriss was able to get some varsity experience at a pivotal point of the season after playing mostly JV.
"Alexis actually went with us and competed at the varsity level in the conference tournament in Kirksville," Pugh said. "So she's one that I think has stood out in terms of she's probably our most improved player from last year to this year."
Brynn Dolbear has consistently scored under 50 points in JV matches this season.
"Breaking 50 at that level is really impressive," Pugh said. "We are looking forward to her being able to push these varsity girls and keep them sharp and get herself in the conversation for taking a varsity spot next season."
