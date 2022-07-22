HANNIBAL -- The Hannibal girls soccer team held its annual summer camp this week, with players focusing on attacking drills.
The camp lasted from Monday to Thursday afternoon, with a last minute location change from Veterans Soccer Complex to Norfolk & Southern Multi-Sports Complex at Warren Barrett Drive due to ongoing construction at Veterans Soccer Complex.
"It's been going really well," said sophomore midfielder Ashley Davis. "We had eight or nine girls show up and it's been really fun because we all known each other a long time."
The girls camp was full of sophomores and incoming freshmen who grew up together and played on the same youth and club teams.
Davis played on a club team herself over the summer, with several of her teammates playing for the Quincy club team.
"We've been just doing friendlies, so we haven't been keeping records," Davis said. "We've been doing pretty good."
With the graduation of longtime leaders such as forward Bella Falconer, defender Katie Greening and four other seniors, it's a much younger Lady Pirates team.
Davis said it was a special memory to win the Class 3 District 4 quarterfinal over Warrenton in May, which was the first postseason win for this group of players, including last year's seniors.
"I really liked our seniors last season," Davis said. "They were a really big part of our team and I learned a lot playing with them. It's said to see them go, but we have some new teammates that we're excited to see how they do."
After a promising freshmen campaigns during the spring high school season, Davis, forward Abbie Martin, goalkeeper Ava Turner and other emerging young players will be counted on for more next season.
"We don't have a lot of upperclassmen this year," Davis said. "So, I think it will be up to us sophomores to help lead the team."
Davis added that the younger players are ready to step up.
"They've been doing really well, too," Davis said. "We have Katie (Greening's younger) sister and we have a few other girls that are going to help our team."
The high school boys soccer camp will be held from July 25-28 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
This week, the Hannibal soccer program also held its youth camp for both boys and girls with over 130 kids participating.
Davis was among the high school players who helped out with the youth camp.
"I've been sticking around for the little kids camp and we've had a really big turnout for that," Davis said. "There's a lot of young kids interested in soccer and it's pretty cool to see that."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.