FULTON, Mo. — The Hannibal boys basketball game against Fulton on Dec. 8 at Fulton High School has been postponed.
No makeup date has been announced yet. Hannibal will host Fulton later in the season on Feb. 19.
The Hannibal boys basketball team has been competing in the Winfield Tip-Off Classic this week, defeating the St. Louis Knights 58-38 in the opening round Tuesday night. The game time for Thursday’s semifinal against Winfield has been moved from 8 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Winfield High School.
The Pirates (3-0) will be off all next week and will travel to Moberly on Dec. 15.