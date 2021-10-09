QUINCY, Ill. -- The Hannibal volleyball team finished second in pool play and were knocked out in the first round of bracket play by Freeburg in Saturday's tournament at Quincy High School.
The Lady Pirates defeated Jacksonville in the first game in two sets (28-18, 25-26). Hannibal then defeated Camp Point JV in two sets (25-18, 25-12) in the second game and fell to Hartsburg in three sets (18-25, 25-21, 7-15) in the third game of pool play.
Hannibal placed second in pool play and fell to Freeburg in two sets (18-25, 18-25) in the first round of bracket play.
The Hannibal junior varsity team placed fourth in pool play. They fell to West Prairie in two sets (23-25, 21-25), fell to Freeburg in two sets (11-25, 11-25) and fell to Mahomet in two sets (15-25, 13-25).
The Lady Pirates JV team then defeated Camp Point JV in two sets (25-11, 25-18) in the first round of bracket play and fell to Quincy's varsity team in the championship game of the Cooper Bracket in two sets (18-25, 14-25).
Hannibal (13-8-4) will play at Illini West on Monday at 6 p.m. in its next game.
