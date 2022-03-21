TROY, Mo. — Hannibal continued its play in the Troy Baseball Classic on Monday, falling to Troy Buchanan 9-3.
The Pirates opened up play in Troy on Saturday, playing two games. Hannibal defeated Battle 17-1 in the first game, and fell to Parkway West 5-3 in the second game.
Pirates catcher Keaton Scott hit his first career home run in Saturday’s win over Battle.
Hannibal (1-2) will close out the Troy Baseball Classic on Wednesday, playing Ft. Zumwalt North (1-2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.