Hannibal falls to Smithville in state championship

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Hannibal High School’s high-powered offense finally met its match in the Show-Me Bowl.
Smithville shut down the potent Pirate attack to earn a 31-0 win in the Class 4 state championship football game.
The Warriors took command early, bolting to a 14-0 halftime lead on Friday at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.
They also neutralized a Hannibal squad that had averaged nearly 50 points per game in winning its first 13 games.
Smithville captured its first state title after finishing second in its only other finals appearance in 1969.
The Pirates, backed by a huge crowd on a beautiful 70-degree day, finished as state runner-up for the second time. They also were second in 2006.
The Warriors broke the game open midway through the third quarter. Cody Simoncic’s 6-yard touchdown run expanded Smithville’s lead to 21-0.
Hannibal responded by driving into the red zone for the second time, but the Pirates were intercepted for the second time of the day.
Hannibal came out strong to start the game with an efficient first drive. The Pirates drove 30 yards and picked up two first downs on the game’s opening possession. But Smithville intercepted a pass near midfield to halt the drive.
On the next play from scrimmage, quarterback Andrew Hedgecorth hit Rhett Foster in stride en route to a 54-yard touchdown connection. That gave the Warriors an early 7-0 lead.
Smithville, which rallied from a 16-point fourth-quarter deficit in the semifinals, scored again on its second drive Friday.
The Warriors converted on fourth down before capping the drive when Hedgecorth hit Keltin Nitsche on a 3-yard fade pattern in the end zone.
Smithville took a 14-0 lead less than a minute into the second quarter.
The Warriors drove into the red zone again late in the half, but Hannibal stepped up to stop Smithville just short on a fourth-down pass.
Down 14-0 late in the second quarter, the Pirates finally came to life on an interception and long return by Markahl Humphrey.
Hannibal quickly drove to the Warrior 14-yard line, but Courtland Watson’s pass was picked off in the end zone with 10 seconds left in the half.
