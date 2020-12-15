MOBERLY, Mo. -- The Hannibal girls basketball team fell to Moberly 49-25 on the road Tuesday night.
It was a tough night for Hannibal, as they were outscored in every quarter. Moberly (2-3)dominated the second half, limiting the Lady Pirates to only 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.
Moberly freshman Grace Billington led her team with 21 points, while Asa Fanning added 11 points.
Hannibal senior Allie Hull led the team with eight points.
Hannibal (1-6) will look to get back on track on Thursday when they host Mexico (4-1). Game time is at 6:30 p.m.
The Hannibal boys basketball team lost a overtime heartbreaker in the second game, losing to Moberly 69-66.
The Pirates (3-4) will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Thursday, when Hannibal hosts Mexico. Game time is slated for 8 p.m.